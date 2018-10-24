Juventus Not As Good As We Made Them Look – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari believes Jose Mourinho’s side made Juventus look better than they actually are on Tuesday night.



While the scoreline was narrow, Manchester United were outclassed by Juventus at Old Trafford during their 1-0 defeat to the Italian champions.











Some top goalkeeping from David de Gea and last-ditch defending from Victor Lindelof kept Juventus away from scoring more while Manchester United rarely threatened Wojciech Szczesny’s goal at the other end.



Mourinho hailed Juventus as one of the top teams in Europe at the moment after the game, but Macari feels the Italian champions are not as good as everyone is trying to make them out to be.





He has conceded that they were much better than Manchester United, but also feels that the Premier League giants made them look better than they actually are.



And Macari does not feel they are absolutely nailed on to win the Champions League this season.



He said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “Juventus were better than us, but we are trying to build them into something that they are not.



“Watching them tonight I didn’t think they are bound to win the Champions League and there are three or four other teams as good as them.



“But because they gave us a bit of a run around tonight we are trying to sort of build them ups as a super team.”



He added: “They were better than us, deserved to win but I don’t think they are nailed on to win the Champions League.”

