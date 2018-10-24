XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 10:54 BST

Manchester United Players Must Step Up – Former Red Devil On Champions League Last 16 Hopes

 




Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has conceded that Jose Mourinho’s players need to make a big step up if they are to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

An uninspiring 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday night left Manchester United in an uncomfortable position despite still being second in the group.




Conventional wisdom suggests that Manchester United will need to win at least two of their remaining three group games in order to book their place in the first knockout stage of the competition.

Mourinho admitted that his side are in a fight with Valencia, who drew 1-1 with Young Boys on Tuesday night, for the second place in the group behind Juventus.
 


Brown insisted that Manchester United are very much in the race to make the Champions League last 16 but the players need to step up and be more proactive in order to achieve their goal.

The former defender said on MUTV: “We have all played in big games where we were the underdog but we have come out with a win.


“But they are going to be very difficult games and the lads will have to step up a little bit more than they did.

“And maybe get at them a little bit more, try and take the game to them rather than trying to soak up the pressure and counter-attack.

“We just gave them too much respect and teams like that are going to punish us.”

Manchester United will be back in action in Europe in two weeks’ time when they travel to Turin to take on Juventus.
 