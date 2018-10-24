XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 17:40 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Dodges Question On Tottenham Hotspur Outcast

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has ducked a question on the whereabouts of Spurs outcast Vincent Janssen ahead of his team’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Janssen, who joined Tottenham from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth around £17m in 2016, spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce after he was deemed surplus to requirements in north London.




The striker is currently sidelined due to a foot injury and has not been assigned a squad number at the club for the 2018/19 season.

The 24-year-old has not been registered to play either in the Premier League or Europe as well and looks unlikely to reignite his career at the club in the future.
 


Pochettino was asked about the whereabouts of the Dutchman ahead of Spurs’ meeting with Eredivise champions PSV and he decided not to talk too much about Janssen.

“I think we are going to play in the Champions League and it's clear the situation of Vincent”, Pochettino said in a press conference.


“I don't think it's a moment to talk about him.

"We've talked a lot already.”

Janssen has earned 17 caps for the Netherlands and he might have to leave north London to earn a comeback to Ronaldo Koeman’s national team set-up for the European Championships in 2020.
 