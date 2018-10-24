My Adaption To West Ham United Life Has Been Wonderful – Hammers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United’s summer signing Felipe Anderson has revealed that the switch from Italy’s Serie A to the Premier League has gone better than he expected as he acclimatises to life in London.



Anderson’s move to the Hammers made headlines as he had a good spell at Lazio and was linked with a few European heavyweights before eventually joining the London side.











West Ham have not had the best of starts as the fixture list has not been kind to them, so several new signings have taken time to make an impact. Anderson has managed a goal and an assist so far, but insists that he will get better.



Speaking to the club’s website, the Brazilian international said that his team-mates and the fans have helped in the integration process so far.





“They have confidence in me and I am very happy here", he said.



"The results have not yet been as good as we would have liked, but I believe the work will have an effect and we will start getting better results.



“My adaptation has been wonderful, better than expected, and it will be even better with time.



“People think that Felipe Anderson can make a difference in every match and to have the trust of my team-mates and to have the trust of the fans is very important.



"We will try to get better results at home in the next matches.



“The results have to improve soon and we need to keep being positive to get them,” he added.



West Ham have managed only seven points from nine league games so far this season and they will look to get a few more points on the board when they take on Leicester City this weekend.

