Never Really Had Option of Staying At Rangers – Barrie McKay

Swansea City winger Barrie McKay has revealed that he had no choice but to leave Rangers at the beginning of last season after falling down the pecking order at Ibrox following the appointment of Pedro Caixinha.



McKay, who enjoyed his best spell at Rangers under Mark Warburton, quickly fell out of favour under the ill-fated management of Caixinha at the beginning of last season.











The 23-year-old made the switch to the Championship with Nottingham Forest, but was soon deemed surplus to requirements by Aitor Karanka, who replaced Warburton at the club in January.



The winger was demoted to training with the U23s squad at the City Ground and secured a move away to Swansea City in the summer in a bid to rejuvenate his career.





McKay has made 10 appearances in the Championship for Graham Potter’s men while registering two assists during that time and is slowly getting back to his best in south Wales.



The Scot revealed that he had no choice but to leave Rangers following the appointment of Caixinha and admitted that he would not hesitate to go back to Glasgow if the opportunity arrives in the future.



“If, later on in my career, it came back up I would seriously think about going back”, McKay told SportTimes.



“At the time I did leave Rangers, it was the same as Forest, I never really had the choice.



“I was made aware that they didn’t want me so it was more or less getting out and getting playing.”



Swansea registered a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday to move within just a single point off the playoff places in the Championship.

