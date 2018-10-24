XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2018 - 13:49 BST

No Idea How To Use Romelu Lukaku – Former Premier League Star Criticises Jose Mourinho

 




Former Premier League star Danny Gabbidon is sympathetic towards Romelu Lukaku’s plight at Manchester United and feels Jose Mourinho has shown no plan to get the best out of the striker.

Lukaku has been earning brickbats for another poor performance during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.




The Belgian has gone eight games without scoring for Manchester United in all competitions and is under pressure to justify the money they paid to sign him from Everton last year.

Gabbidon admits Lukaku might not be one of the best strikers at the moment, but he feels the Belgian has been hard done by due to the lack of service in the current Manchester United set-up.
 


He believes the Belgian is not getting any support and Mourinho has shown no plan to get the best out of a player for whom he paid the big bucks in the market.

Gabbidon took to Twitter and wrote: “[I am] not buying into all this Lukaku stick.


“Is he a top-level striker? No, not quite but all strikers find it’s difficult when they are isolated.

“The man needs service and runners in and around him for maximum effect.

“Pay 75 Mill for him and no thought as to how to use him best.”

Lukaku will look to break his goal drought on Sunday when Manchester United host his former team Everton at Old Trafford.
 