No Idea How To Use Romelu Lukaku – Former Premier League Star Criticises Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Danny Gabbidon is sympathetic towards Romelu Lukaku’s plight at Manchester United and feels Jose Mourinho has shown no plan to get the best out of the striker.



Lukaku has been earning brickbats for another poor performance during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.











The Belgian has gone eight games without scoring for Manchester United in all competitions and is under pressure to justify the money they paid to sign him from Everton last year.



Gabbidon admits Lukaku might not be one of the best strikers at the moment, but he feels the Belgian has been hard done by due to the lack of service in the current Manchester United set-up.





He believes the Belgian is not getting any support and Mourinho has shown no plan to get the best out of a player for whom he paid the big bucks in the market.



Gabbidon took to Twitter and wrote: “[I am] not buying into all this Lukaku stick.



“Is he a top-level striker? No, not quite but all strikers find it’s difficult when they are isolated.



“The man needs service and runners in and around him for maximum effect.



“Pay 75 Mill for him and no thought as to how to use him best.”



Lukaku will look to break his goal drought on Sunday when Manchester United host his former team Everton at Old Trafford.

