06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 17:37 BST

No, Rangers Won’t Be Tired – Derek McInnes Dismisses Europa League Impact On Gers

 




Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has brushed aside any suggestion that Rangers will be tired from their European adventure when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Rangers have been impressive in the Europa League this season and will be in action on Thursday night when they host Spartak Moscow in a crucial game in the group.




However, the Glasgow giants also have a big game at the weekend when they take on Aberdeen to decide who plays in the Scottish League Cup final this season.

There are concerns Rangers will be tired from their European adventure on Sunday, but McInnes believes Steven Gerrard’s squad have already shown that they can cope with the workload and admits that they are favourites to win the game.
 


The Aberdeen boss said in a press conference: “Rangers have done well in Europe this season, but they’ve shown they can recover in time for Sunday.

“The strength of their squad is better than it’s been recently and I can understand why they are favourites.”


However, he is also insisted that Aberdeen are good enough to beat any team in Scotland on their day and they have the mentality needed to perform in the big semi-final.

McInnes added: “We feel we can beat anyone on our day.

"But we’re going to have to be very strong both mentally and in our performance.”
 