24/10/2018 - 17:44 BST

Not For Sale But This Is The Estimate – Napoli Supremo On Manchester United Target

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an eye-watering asking price for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a target for Manchester United.

Koulibaly was said to have been on Jose Mourinho’s wish list of defenders in the summer as he struggled to bring in a defensive leader to his squad ahead of the new season.




The Manchester United manager is working towards identifying a target who the Manchester United board would be prepared to invest in during the January window.

There are suggestions that if the club are prepared to spend big on a defender in January, Mourinho would ideally look to recruit Koulibaly, but it seems he could be priced out of a move.
 


De Laurentiis indicated that he won’t shy away from asking for a fee close to the €200m mark if any club want to snare Koulibaly away from Napoli in the near future.

“If someone is worth €180m to €200m, I will say it”, the Napoli president told French daily Le Parisien.


“I can say that for Koulibaly, the best defender in Europe is, our estimate is between €150m to €200m.

“But he is not for sale.”

Koulibaly signed a new and improved contract with Napoli in September.
 