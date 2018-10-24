XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 17:49 BST

Planning To Do This – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On New Appointment

 




Steven Gerrard has revealed that Rangers are considering recruiting a manager to keep tabs on and track the development of players out on loan.

Rangers have a number of players who are out on loan at the moment in Scotland and in England, and Gerrard is keen to keep track of their performances while they are away from the club.




He highlighted the good showings Greg Docherty has been putting in and revealed Rangers officials were recently watching him play at Shrewsbury.

The Rangers boss also added that he will have a conversation with the club about the players who are out on loan soon and is keen to bring in someone who would be tasked with the job of keeping track of the players.
 


Gerrard insisted that despite being away from Ibrox, the players still belong to Rangers and so the club must take care of them.

“We will have a discussion on loan players in the coming weeks”, he said in a press conference.


“We are aware that Greg Docherty is shining down there, we sent someone to watch him recently. “

Gerrard added: “We are planning to appoint a loan manager to ensure we track our players as even when away they are Rangers players.”

As well as loaning players out, Rangers also have several players on loan from other clubs.
 