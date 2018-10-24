Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Provides Graham Dorrans Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Graham Dorrans has seen a knee surgeon and now the medical department have a decision to make.



The midfielder missed the start of the season with a knee injury and while he returned to the squad for a while, he made just two appearances before again suffering the same problem.











Dorrans is expected to be out of action for some time as his knee injury has stopped his recovery, but Gerrard conceded that he has no update on when the player will return.



The Rangers boss revealed that the midfielder has seen a knee expert and now the ball is in the medical team's court on his return.





“We are still awaiting an update on Dorrans”, Gerrard said in a press conference.



“He went to see a surgeon and the medical department will make a decision on the next move.”



Dorrans joined Rangers last year and has made 23 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing four assists.



The 31-year-old has also played south of the Scottish border and played in the Premier League for West Brom.

