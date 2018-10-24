So Intelligent – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Pablo Hernandez As Leeds Beat Ipswich

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has saluted Pablo Hernandez for the impact he had on Leeds United during their 2-0 defeat of Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.



Ipswich arrived at Elland Road as heavy underdogs and sitting bottom of the Championship table. It took just 22 minutes for the Tractor Boys to fall behind when Kemar Roofe got on the end of a cross from Hernandez.











Leeds were on top and controlling the game, but had to wait until the 66th minute to kill Ipswich off with a second, which came via Liam Cooper after a well worked move from a corner kick.



The win means Leeds are back on top of the Championship standings and Bielsa believes they fully deserved all three points.





He told his post match press conference: "It was a necessary win and a deserved one too.



"There were two different halves. In the second half we had fluidity which we didn't have in the first half.



"Our team was constantly offensive and we had 10 clear chances to score a goal. In the second half we defended well.



"In the first half it was hard of us to get over the way the opponents played the game", Bielsa added.



The legendary Argentine boss also took time to salute Hernandez, back after injury, and noted the Spaniard played as if he had never been out of action.



"He was very important in today's game.



"He played as if he was not injured. He was very intelligent."



Leeds now have 26 points from their 14 Championship games and host Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday.

