06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 18:47 BST

Tyler Roberts On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Ipswich Town
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome struggling Ipswich Town to Elland Road.

Ipswich are rock bottom of the Championship standings and boss Paul Hurst is under immense pressure to turn things around for the Tractor Boys.




Leeds must tackle Ipswich without Pontus Jansson, who is suspended. Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown remain out.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in defence Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling are included. Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield, while Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz support Kemar Roofe.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts.

 


Leeds United Team vs Ipswich Town

Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Alioski, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe

Substitutes: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Dallas, Roberts
 