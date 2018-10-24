XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/10/2018 - 18:41 BST

We Know We Can Cause You Problems, Brendan Rodgers Tells RB Leipzig

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that the Bhoys know they can cause problems for RB Leipzig if they manage to play to their strengths on Thursday in the Europa League.

The Scottish champions will lock horns with RB Leipzig on Thursday in their Europa League clash at the Red Bull Arena as both teams aim to catch up with leaders Red Bull Salzburg in Group B.




Celtic head into the game on the back of a convincing 4-2 win over Hibernian on Saturday in a result that helped them climb to second place in the Scottish Premiership table behind runaway leaders Hearts.

The Bhoys will be aiming to shake off a disappointing 3-1 defeat they suffered against Red Bull Salzburg during their last game in the competition, but will face a stern test on foreign soil.
 


Rodgers went on to claim that his team know that they can cause problems for Thursday’s opposition if they manage to stick to their methods and play without fear.

“It’s key we think about performing well. It’s about playing with confidence and not being frightened to make mistakes”, Rodgers said in a press conference.


“We are going to be playing against a top team, but we have to show our way and our method of play.

"When we do that, we know, we can cause problems.”

Celtic have scored 10 goals in their last two games and hopes are high amongst Bhoys fans that they can book European football after Christmas.
 