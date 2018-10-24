Wolves See Strong Ticket Sales For Crunch U23 Clash Against Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold more than 1,000 tickets for their top-of-the-table U23s clash with Manchester United at Molineux on Friday night.



Rob Edwards’ men are currently second in the Premier League 2 Division Two table behind Manchester United and are also the division’s highest scorers with 22 goals from their eight games.











Wolves U23s might have suffered a loss against Southampton U23s during their last outing in the competition, but the form of young strikers Benny Ashley-Seal and Niall Ennis will prove to be a spring in their steps.



Nuno Espirito Santo’s first team are away to Brighton on Saturday and hence the club are looking to provide their young guns with a huge platform to showcase their abilities in front of the home crowd at Molineux.





A win over the visitors on Friday would mean that Edwards’ men would climb to the summit of the Division Two table with a slender one-point lead over Manchester United.



Admission to Molineux on Friday for the clash has been made free for season ticket holders, but they will have to book their seats online via the club’s official website.



General ticket prices are £4 while the tickets for fans that fall within the U17s category are £2 for the 19:00 kick-off at Molineux.

