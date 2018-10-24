XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2018 - 11:30 BST

Wolves See Strong Ticket Sales For Crunch U23 Clash Against Manchester United

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold more than 1,000 tickets for their top-of-the-table U23s clash with Manchester United at Molineux on Friday night.

Rob Edwards’ men are currently second in the Premier League 2 Division Two table behind Manchester United and are also the division’s highest scorers with 22 goals from their eight games.




Wolves U23s might have suffered a loss against Southampton U23s during their last outing in the competition, but the form of young strikers Benny Ashley-Seal and Niall Ennis will prove to be a spring in their steps.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s first team are away to Brighton on Saturday and hence the club are looking to provide their young guns with a huge platform to showcase their abilities in front of the home crowd at Molineux.
 


A win over the visitors on Friday would mean that Edwards’ men would climb to the summit of the Division Two table with a slender one-point lead over Manchester United.

Admission to Molineux on Friday for the clash has been made free for season ticket holders, but they will have to book their seats online via the club’s official website.


General ticket prices are £4 while the tickets for fans that fall within the U17s category are £2 for the 19:00 kick-off at Molineux.
 