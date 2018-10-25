A Lot Of Players Take Time To Adjust – Victor Lindelof

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Lindelof has revealed that he is adapting well to the pressure associated with playing for Manchester United after a difficult start to his career.



Lindelof was signed from Benfica for around £30m, but Jose Mourinho took time to trust in him and their were question marks over the defender's quality.











The Swede has started seven out of the nine league games Manchester United have played this season and he feels the more he plays, the better he will get.



In an interview with the club’s official website, he said he was delighted to get a sustained run, explaining: “I feel good. I’m always happy when I play. I always want to help the team and contribute in any way I can.





“It’s always good for me to play so I’m very happy at the moment. Not with the results, obviously, but I want to keep on going to try to help the team in the way that I can.



“A lot of players take time to adjust… Like I said, I feel good. All my team-mates are very, very good and I feel very comfortable with everything around it.



“I think this season is hopefully going to be better than last season – for the team and also for myself.”



Manchester United are yet to manage a clean sheet in the league since their win over Burnley in early September and Mourinho will be looking for his defenders to improve.



The side were recently beaten at home by a strong Juventus team in the Champions League. Their next game is against Everton at Old Trafford.