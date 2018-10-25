Antonio Conte Can Revolutionise Team In 24 Hours – Massimo Carrera On Former Chelsea Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Massimo Carrera, recently sacked by Spartak Moscow, has insisted that Antonio Conte has the ability to take charge of a team in the middle of the season and transform their fortunes.



Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in the summer and has been recently linked with a move to Real Madrid, where Julen Lopetegui is fighting to save his job.











His brother has dismissed claims that Real Madrid are in touch with the former Chelsea boss, as the Italian continues to remain on the Stamford Bridge payroll, but Conte is on the shortlist of targets for the European champions.



And Carrera, who was recently sacked by Spartak Moscow, is confident that Conte will be able to take charge of a team during the season and change their fate with his coaching.





He believes his compatriot has the ability to change the make-up and the mentality of a team within 24 hours.



Carrera told Italian broadcaster RMC Sport: “Yes, he can take charge of a team during the season.



“He can revolutionise a team in 24 hours, he has all the ability to do it, but finally it’s his decision.



“Surely, he will not regret it.”



Conte 's availability remains unclear given the nature of his departure as Chelsea manager.

