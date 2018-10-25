Arsenal And Fulham Keep Close Watch On Newcastle Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Fulham have been keeping tabs on Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has been forced to play reserve team football this season.



Newcastle rejected loan offers from Charlton and Oxford in the summer, but the young goalkeeper has not made Rafael Benitez’s first team squad this season.











An England Under-21 international, the talented shot-stopper has been forced to play in the Premier League 2 for Newcastle Under-23s to keep himself match fit.



The goalkeeper has a contract until 2020 with Newcastle, but he is hopeful that a few Championship clubs could show interest in signing him on loan in the January window.





However, the 21-year-old goalkeeper has also been on the radar of Premier League clubs and according to the Chronicle, Arsenal and Fulham are tracking his development.



The two London clubs have been sending scouts to Newcastle reserve games in order to keep tabs on the young goalkeeper and track his progress.



Woodman wants to leave the club, at least on loan, in January, but it remains to be seen whether either of the Premier League clubs make a cash bid for him in the winter window.



He has made just one senior appearance for Newcastle despite being a regular for England in youth football.

