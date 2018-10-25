Celtic Have Taken Step Back This Season – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Murdo MacLeod feels that the Scottish champions had the chance to progress this season, but haven’t taken that step.



From competing with the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Celtic have dropped to the Europa League where they are yet to hit their stride.











Speaking ahead of Celtic’s clash against German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, MacLeod explained that the side have taken a step in the wrong direction because they couldn’t sign their transfer targets under Brendan Rodgers.



“In the last transfer window Brendan wasn’t allowed to bring in the players he wanted to. That has hindered Celtic”, MacLeod was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.





“After being in the Champions League two years in a row and doing alright they had to make a step forward this season. It didn’t happen. Brendan hasn’t made the side better than it was in the past and he knows that.



“Obviously every Celtic supporter is looking to take that step forward after getting to the group stages, finishing second bottom and getting into the Europa League group stages.



“Brendan will be disappointed the players he wanted to sign didn’t end up at the football club”, he added.



Celtic signed Odsonne Edouard, the most expensive signing in their history, for a fee of £9m, but the departures of Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong hurt the team’s prospects this season.



The Scottish champions take on RB Leipzig in the Europa League later tonight and will look for their first away win in a European competition since 2012.