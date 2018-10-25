Celtic Legend Warns Bhoys On RB Leipzig Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Murdo MacLeod feels that Celtic’s upcoming Europa League opponents RB Leipzig have taken big strides in recent years and competing with them will be a big challenge for the Hoops.



Celtic have won one and lost one game in the Europa League group stage so far but a clash against Leipzig could be their toughest test yet.











MacLeod played in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and said Leipzig have made incredible progress from being lower league scrappers to becoming a good top flight outfit.



Energy drinks giants Red Bull started the partnership with fifth division side SSV Markranstadt and eventually renamed the club RB Leipzig. The club finished second in 2017, a year after earning promotion to the Bundesliga.





MacLeod was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: “With Red Bull coming in, Leipzig have made big steps forward as a football club in recent years. They are a good side. It is going to be a tough game for Celtic.



“In modern-day football you can do great things with any club if somebody comes in, puts in money and brings in good players. They are up there right away.



“Look at some of the teams which have been relegated from the Bundesliga because of the quality.



“You are getting younger clubs coming in.



"They don’t have a great history, but people are investing so much money into the football in Germany. The standard is getting much better.”



Leipzig, like Celtic, have had a mixed start to their Europa League campaign as they have three points from two games but are ahead of the Scottish giants due to a better goal difference.