XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 12:38 BST

Celtic Legend Warns Bhoys On RB Leipzig Quality




Murdo MacLeod feels that Celtic’s upcoming Europa League opponents RB Leipzig have taken big strides in recent years and competing with them will be a big challenge for the Hoops.

Celtic have won one and lost one game in the Europa League group stage so far but a clash against Leipzig could be their toughest test yet.




MacLeod played in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and said Leipzig have made incredible progress from being lower league scrappers to becoming a good top flight outfit.

Energy drinks giants Red Bull started the partnership with fifth division side SSV Markranstadt and eventually renamed the club RB Leipzig. The club finished second in 2017, a year after earning promotion to the Bundesliga.
 


MacLeod was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: “With Red Bull coming in, Leipzig have made big steps forward as a football club in recent years. They are a good side. It is going to be a tough game for Celtic.

“In modern-day football you can do great things with any club if somebody comes in, puts in money and brings in good players. They are up there right away.


“Look at some of the teams which have been relegated from the Bundesliga because of the quality.

“You are getting younger clubs coming in.

"They don’t have a great history, but people are investing so much money into the football in Germany. The standard is getting much better.”

Leipzig, like Celtic, have had a mixed start to their Europa League campaign as they have three points from two games but are ahead of the Scottish giants due to a better goal difference.

 