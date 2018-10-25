XRegister
06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

25/10/2018 - 12:28 BST

Didn’t Take Our Chances – Tottenham Goalkeeper Bemoans PSV Draw

 




Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm has conceded that missed opportunities cost his side dearly against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Former Newcastle United forward Luuk de Jong came back to haunt Tottenham as he scored a late equaliser to earn a point for the home side at the Phillips Stadion in the Champions League.




The 2-2 draw left Tottenham in a desperate situation in Group B and they are now facing the daunting task of winning all their remaining games to have a chance of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Vorm admits that PSV are a quality side with ability, but conceded that Tottenham should have made sure that they walked away from all three points from their trip to the Netherlands.
 


He insisted that the north London side were the better team on the night, but were punished for being wasteful in front of the goal and not taking their chances of killing the game.

“Of course PSV are a tough team”, Vorm told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.


“They are dangerous on the counter and are doing well in the Dutch league, but we had to win.

“We were ahead, we were the better team but didn’t take our chances.

“They nicked a point thanks to some good football.”

Tottenham will be in a must-win situation when they host PSV Eindhoven at Wembley in two weeks’ time.
 