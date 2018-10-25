Don’t Believe Reports – Fulham Supremo Backs Slavisa Jokanovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham chairman Shahid Khan has extended his support to Slavisa Jokanovic by dismissing the rumours suggesting his future could be in jeopardy and insisted that the Serbian will turn the tide at Craven Cottage.



The Cottagers have endured a difficult start to the season despite spending on several players in the summer and slipped down to the relegation zone after their 4-2 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.











Fulham have leaked the highest amount of goals in the division so far and they have faced criticism for trying to play a more expansive brand of football under the tutelage of Jokanovic rather than just purely playing for results.



The rumour mill has not been shy of asking questions surrounding the future of the Serbian at Craven Cottage in recent weeks, but Khan has extended his support towards Jokanovic ahead of the game against Bournemouth.





Khan insisted that Jokanovic always finds a way to turn the tide when the stakes are high and dismissed the rumours surrounding his future by claiming that he was both ‘astonished’ and ‘disappointed’ with the reports.



“Slavisa’s record shows he has always led FFC admirably when the stakes are at their highest”, Khan wrote in Fulham’s matchday programme ahead of the Bournemouth clash.



“And with 29 matches still to play in the league – three quarters of the campaign still ahead – I am sure the same will hold true this season.



“As for the sensational and fictional headlines related to Slavisa this week, I’m equal parts amused, astonished and disappointed.



“I ask you not to believe everything you read. Or, in this case, don’t believe anything you read”, he added.



Fulham have the worst goal difference in the top flight despite being the second-highest scorers in the bottom half of the table.

