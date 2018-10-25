Don’t Captain Tottenham For Nothing – Peterborough Boss Steve Evans Hails Defender Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has hailed the arrival of former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United defender Sebastien Bassong.



The 32-year-old defender has joined the League One side on a short-term contract until the end of January as the Posh look to bolster their chances of returning to the Championship under Evans.











The veteran French defender has vast experience of playing in English football and has turned out for clubs such as Tottenham and Newcastle in the Premier League.



The Peterborough tactician is delighted to get his hands on the centre-back and believes his experience is going to be a major asset for his side in the next couple of months.





Speaking to the club’s official website, Evans said about signing Bassong: “I am delighted.



“After a week or two talking to Sebastien, we are pleased to able to bring someone of his calibre to this football club. His CV is as impressive as we could ever wish to make a signing with.



“If you are a captain of clubs like Tottenham and Norwich City and play at the highest level at the likes of Watford and be outstanding in your job, then we have obviously signed a major asset.”



Bassong has been without a club since leaving Norwich last year and has proved his fitness to the Peterborough hierarchy.



Peterborough, who are second in League One, are hopeful that the experienced centre-half will provide a major boost to their promotion hopes this season.

