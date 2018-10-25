He Helps Our Balance – Arsenal Star Lauds Summer Signing’s Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has praised summer recruit Lucas Torreira for brining balance and a robustness to the Gunners’ midfield under Unai Emery this season.



Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria on the back of an impressive outing at the World Cup with Uruguay, has settled in well at the Emirates despite waiting for a while to get his first start for the club.











The diminutive midfielder has added some much needed steel to the Gunners in the middle of the park courtesy of his tenacious and robust nature that stands out in his skillset.



The 22-year-old has quickly become a prominent figure for Arsenal under the new management this season and has inspired one of his team-mates in the process.





Xhaka was not shy of praising the summer-recruit and appreciates Torreira for bringing more balance to the team and insisted that he is an integral part of how Arsenal function under Emery.



“You can see that he’s important for us because he’s strong in defence and in duels”, Xhaka told the club’s official website.



"He can play easily from side to side and going forward, he helps with our balance.



"He lets me play my game with the ball and go a bit more in front.



"I am happy with him and the other guys playing in the midfield”, he concluded.



Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League Group E clash away from home this evening.

