06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/10/2018 - 21:02 BST

He’s Nearly 34 But Works His Socks Off – Leeds United Midfielder Salutes Team-Mate

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes Pablo Hernandez is an example for the squad, not only for his creativity, but also for his work ethic.

Hernandez returned to the Leeds starting eleven on Wednesday night following a spell on the sidelines and made an instant impact on their performance and the result.




He provided the assist for Kemar Roofe’s goal in the first half and pulled the creative strings around during Leeds’ impressive 2-0 win over Ipswich at Elland Road.

Forshaw lauded the Spaniard for his performance and admits players of his creative talent are needed in any successful side.
 


However, he also pointed towards the work ethic of the veteran playmaker and admits he is an example for many young players in the squad because of the hard work he puts in.

Forshaw said on LUTV: “We know what Pablo is about.


“He just creates things, he is that spark in a team and teams need it. He’s a little magician

“Not only that as he is an example to people.

“He is 33-34 now and he works his socks off for the team.”

Hernandez is expected to feature in the starting eleven again when Leeds welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road on Saturday evening.
 