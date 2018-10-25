Hugo Lloris’ Time At Tottenham Coming To An End – Former Premier League Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United shot-stopper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Tottenham Hotpsur cannot make the leap to the next level as long as Hugo Lloris continues to be their first-choice option between the sticks.



Lloris, who has had a torrid start to this season at Tottenham after his successful World Cup endeavours with France in the summer, was yet again the centre of attraction after being sent off during Spurs’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.











The Frenchman’s decision-making has been criticised this season and his erratic move to come rushing out from his line to get sent off on Wednesday was reminiscent of a similar error he made against Barcelona.



The 31-year-old has endured a difficult period both on and off the pitch in recent months and his uncharacteristically fragile showing between the sticks has cost Spurs dearly.





Hislop, who was a renowned shot-stopper during his playing career in England, went on to claim that Lloris is not at his best anymore and insisted that Spurs have to think of a future without him to stay closer to their ambitions.



“Listen, a few years ago I thought Hugo Lloris was, without question, in the top five goalkeepers in the world”, Hislop said on ESPN FC.



“But of late, that’s struggled.



"He’s made some mental errors in his decisions and even amazingly in his shot-stopping.



“He hasn’t been the greatest in terms of distribution, but I thought he’s dealt well with that, and if you don’t have it, I guess you can never lose it.



“But you know, Hugo Lloris, is coming to the end of his time at a club with the ambitions of Spurs."



However, Hislop does not see Spurs replacing Lloris imminently.



“Saying that, there still aren’t that many who are poised to replace him or can replace him, but they have got to start thinking and looking long-term”, he added.



Lloris has conceded seven goals in as many appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season.

