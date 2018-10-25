If Liverpool Were Playing Football We Are They’d Be Lauded – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has claimed that if Liverpool were playing the football being served up under Marcelo Bielsa then they would get huge credit, arguing the Whites are not receiving their dues.



The Whites climbed to the summit of the Championship table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper.











Bielsa has transformed the way Leeds have played their football since his arrival in the summer, while also improving them tactically and physically in such short time.



Leeds are also the second-highest goalscorers in the division with 23 goals from their 14 games so far this season under the tutelage of the Argentine tactician.





Whelan, who started his senior career with Leeds, went on to claim that perhaps people would give more credit to the brand of football played by the Whites this season if they were instead called Liverpool.



“It could hopefully be the last time we see this league, but we know how difficult it is”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“You can't question some of the style of play that Mr Bielsa has brought to the team this season.’



“It is a joy to watch at times and some of the goals we've scored, if it was someone else scoring them they would be showed after every game.



“If it wasn't Leeds and it was Liverpool doing it, it would be 'what a goal that was'. We get 'oh that's a decent goal isn't it'.



“The quality is from back to front in about four or five passes.”



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have received huge praise for their style of play and Leeds will be hoping to lock horns with the Reds in the Premier League next season.

