06 October 2016

25/10/2018 - 12:47 BST

I'm Convinced – Arsenal Linked Fiorentina Goalkeeper Plays Down Exit Thoughts

 




Arsenal linked goalkeeper Alban Lafont has ruled out the possibility of leaving Fiorentina in the near future.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper had more than 100 senior appearances under his belt for Toulouse before he agreed to move to Italy with Fiorentina during the summer transfer window.




His tender age has not stopped him from establishing himself as the first choice goalkeeper at Fiorentina as well and he continues to be on the radar of big clubs.

The Frenchman was on Arsenal’s radar before he decided to join La Viola and there are suggestions that the Gunners have continued to keep tabs on his development in Italy.
 


However, Lafont has no plans to leave Fiorentina any time soon and believes the club have provided him with the platform to develop further and fulfil his dream of playing for the French national team.

“I am very happy to be at Fiorentina”, the goalkeeper told Italian daily Tuttosport.


“And I am convinced that I will be able to develop further here and go as far as possible.

“Playing for the national team is one of my big dreams.”

Lafont has been a regular for France in age group football and has three caps to his name for their Under-20 side.
 