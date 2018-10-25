Ivan Gazidis Mulling Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger As Next AC Milan Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has entered Ivan Gazidis’ thinking as AC Milan look to find a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso this season.



Gazidis stepped down from his role at Arsenal chief executive last month and will take charge of AC Milan as their new managing director in the month of December.











There are already rumblings about Gattuso’s future at AC Milan and there are suggestions that the club hierarchy are running out of patience with their former midfielder.



The club are canvassing the market for a replacement and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gazidis is considering making an offer to Wenger to take over from Gattuso at the San Siro.





The South African played a key role behind the scenes in convincing Wenger to end his 22-year relationship with Arsenal at the end of last season, when he left the club.



The Frenchman has indicated that he will consider offers at the start of 2019 and Gazidis is claimed to be keen to work with Wenger again at the San Siro.



The former Arsenal manager’s ability to work with a limited budget and play good football is considered a positive by the soon to be AC Milan managing director.



However, the South African could find it hard to convince the rest of the AC Milan hierarchy as the club are wary of Wenger’s contractual demands and could opt for a cheaper option in Italy.

