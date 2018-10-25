Jose Mourinho Will Be Gone Soon – Steve Nicol Advises Anthony Martial To Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has advised Manchester United forward Anthony Martial not to quit Old Trafford as he feels Jose Mourinho’s days at the club are numbered.



Martial, who bagged a brace during the Red Devils’ entertaining 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League, has struggled for regular playing time under Mourinho.











The Frenchman was omitted from the France national team that reigned supreme in Russia in the summer during the aftermath of what was a bit-part season at Old Trafford last year.



Martial wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window and a number of European clubs continue to keep a close eye on his situation at the club.





However, Nicol went on to claim that Martial should decide to stay put at Manchester United since Mourinho is bound to face the axe soon and he could enjoy more involvement as a consequence.



“I think he should stay”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“The main reason being I don’t think that, if I’m him, and I’m sure he is thinking along the lines that I am that, Mourinho is going to be there that long.



“That means the chances of him getting more game time and being able to produce consistent performances go way through the roof compared to what it is under Mourinho.



“He has no idea, week to week, whether he is going to start, whether he is going to come off the bench, whether he is going to be in the squad.



“And as I said, the main factor for me is that Mourinho will not be there for that much longer and I think he should stay.”



Martial played the entirety of Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Juventus on Tuesday night, but failed to rekindle his destructive form from the weekend.

