Kyle Lafferty On Bench – Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Spartak Moscow

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Russian giants Spartak Moscow in a Europa League group stage game this evening.



Boss Steven Gerrard names the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he goes with James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan as full-backs, and Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall as the centre-back pairing.











Ryan Jack starts in midfield alongside Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly, while Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias will look to provide the service for striker Alfredo Morelos.



Rangers have a number of options on the bench if they need to make changes with Nikola Katic, Andy Halliday and Kyle Lafferty just some of the choices available for Gerrard to try to influence the game with his substitutions.



Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Jack, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, McCrorie, Grezda, Middleton, Lafferty

