XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 18:47 BST

Kyle Lafferty On Bench – Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Spartak Moscow
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Russian giants Spartak Moscow in a Europa League group stage game this evening.

Boss Steven Gerrard names the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he goes with James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan as full-backs, and Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall as the centre-back pairing.




Ryan Jack starts in midfield alongside Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly, while Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias will look to provide the service for striker Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers have a number of options on the bench if they need to make changes with Nikola Katic, Andy Halliday and Kyle Lafferty just some of the choices available for Gerrard to try to influence the game with his substitutions.

 


Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow

McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Jack, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, McCrorie, Grezda, Middleton, Lafferty
 