Leeds United Players Got The Gift And It’s So Important – Whites Coach

Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan has stressed the importance of the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday for the confidence of the players.



Following a defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, Leeds were looking to get back to winning ways when they welcomed Ipswich to Elland Road on Wednesday night.











Goals from Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper earned Leeds a crucial three points and they shot up to the top of the Championship table again on the back of the win.



Ahead of the game, Leeds had won just two of their last eight league games and Corberan feels that some of their performances deserved more and they should have won more games.





He admits that the win over Ipswich was important as the players must receive the reward for the work they have been doing in training and during games in order to boost their confidence.



Corberan said on LUTV when asked to elaborate on the importance of the win: “It is always very important.



“Maybe we didn’t deserve to lose some of the games and it is important to receive the gift of the work the guys have been doing every day and every week.



“It is also important to win in order to recover the confidence for the next game and to win the three points.



“At the same time, we know that we are in a long competition and every step we are taking is very positive for our future.”



Leeds will be at Elland Road on Saturday again when they will host Nottingham Forest in another key Championship clash.

