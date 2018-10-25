XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/10/2018 - 16:53 BST

Lewis Morgan Starts – Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig Confirmed

 




Fixture: RB Leipzig vs Celtic
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting eleven and substitutes for their Europa League clash against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Odsonne Edouard has kept his place at the top of their attack following his goalscoring performance at the weekend, with Lewis Morgan and Callum McGregor for support in the final third. Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata will form the centre-back pairing for the Bhoys.




Eboue Kouassi, Ryan Christie and Oliver Ntcham will form the midfield for Rodgers' side today. Scott Sinclair, Jack Hendry and Jonny Hayes are some of the options Celtic have on their bench.

Celtic are third in their Europa League group and will look to get something from their trip to Germany in order to keep their hopes of reaching the last 32 alive.

 


Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig

Gordon, Simunovic, Gamboa, Morgan, Christie, Boyata, Ntcham, Edouard, McGregor, Tierney, Kouassi, 

Substitutes: Bain, Izaguirre, Hendry, Sinclair, Hayes, Lustig, Benkovic
 