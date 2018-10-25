Manchester United Linked Lorenzo Pellegrini Close To New Roma Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are becoming increasingly confident that Manchester United linked midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini will sign a new contract with the club.



The 22-year-old midfielder was on Manchester United’s radar in the summer, but the Italian decided against leaving the Giallorossi before the start of the new season.











He has a contract until 2022 with Roma and the Serie A giants have been at work for months to prepare a new deal for the player, who is a key part of their plans going forward.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma and his representatives are close to agreeing on terms on a new contract, which will see the midfielder committing his future to the club.





There are suggestions that Roma have agreed to raise his wages to around €2.5m per season and Pellegrini is said to be close to agreeing to a new contract with the club.



Roma are confident that the midfielder will sign on the fresh terms soon to end the speculation surrounding his future at the club.



Juventus have also been keeping tabs on the player, but Roma will feel confident of keeping him if he puts pen to paper.

