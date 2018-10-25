XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/10/2018 - 21:23 BST

Manuel Pellegrini’s Been Great With Us – West Ham Talent

 




West Ham United U23s skipper Moses Makasi has insisted that first team manager Manuel Pellegrini has extended his support towards the young players at the academy since his arrival in the summer.

Makasi, who spent last season on loan in League One with Plymouth Argyle, made his first appearance since returning from a knee injury during West Ham U23s' 5-3 win over Swansea City on Sunday.




The midfielder took over as captain from Reece Oxford, who was leading the side during Makasi’s absence, and is now aiming to get back to his best shape after an enforced six-month layoff.

West Ham have awarded first team debuts to a number of academy graduates this season, with the likes of Grady Diangana, Joe Powell and Conor Coventry marking their competitive debuts for the club at senior level.
 


Makasi insisted that Pellegrini has extended his support to the younger players at the club since he arrived and admitted that it is great to know that there is a pathway to the first team if the players in the academy play well enough.

“The manager has been great with us and he’s given the young players a chance”, Makasi told the club’s official website.


“It’s good for everyone else at the Academy to see that that is happening and there is a pathway there.

“Grady has taken his chance, Conor and Powelly made their debuts and obviously Dec’s there.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks and months I can strive for that and put myself in a good position to do that, and that will start now with the Leicester game.”

West Ham U23s will be aiming to make it two wins on the bounce when they face Leicester City on Friday at Holmes Park.
 