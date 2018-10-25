Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed his team selection for the Gunners' meeting with Sporting Lisbon at the Jose Avalade in the Europa League this evening.



Emery has stressed the importance of Arsenal treating the competition seriously as it offers a ticket into the Champions League for the winners, something Manchester United took advantage of in 2017.











Defenders Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are out of action with hamstring injuries, while Petr Cech and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are also sidelined as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Laurent Koscielny is not fit enough to return.



Bernd Leno starts in goal, while at the back Emery opts for Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis and Rob Holding. Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny will look to control midfield, while Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Danny Welbeck and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If the Spanish tactician needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi.



Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon



Leno, Licthsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Torreira, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette

