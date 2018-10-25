XRegister
X
06 October 2016

25/10/2018 - 13:12 BST

One Love – Pontus Jansson Full of Admiration For Leeds United’s Support of Him

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed his admiration for the way the club and the fans have given their support to him over the last few days.

Jansson missed Leeds’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday night due to a one-match ban he received for criticising the referee following a draw at Brentford earlier in the month.




The Swede’s inclusion was in doubt because he returned to the club on Tuesday night following the birth of his daughter and was not expected to start before he was eventually suspended.

Leeds decided against contesting the suspension, but supported Jansson and showed sympathy towards his family as they were waiting for the birth of their baby.
 


The defender has remained grateful for the club’s support and believes it is a great sign that Leeds are building towards something truly special under the new regime.

Jansson took Twitter and wrote: “How this club, fans and specially my team-mates supported me the last days says everything about what this club starts to build again.


“One love.”

Jansson could return to the team when Leeds welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road on Saturday.
 