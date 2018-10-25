PHOTO: That’s How We Respond, Leeds United Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has lauded the team’s effort following their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.



The win, coupled with results elsewhere, meant Leeds returned to the top of the Championship table at the expense of Middlesbrough.











The Whites had managed just one win in five games heading into the clash, but were quick to assert their dominance.



Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez did well after recently returning from their respective injuries, with the Spaniard providing the cross for Roofe's opener for Leeds.





Peacock-Farrell had a quiet evening and was rarely called upon as Leeds dominated the game.



The custodian, who posted a photograph of himself in action, wrote on Twitter: “That’s how we respond, let’s go again Saturday. Great support like always.”



The competitive nature of the Championship this season can be seen on the league standings as the top eight teams are separated by just four points.



Leeds’ next fixture is against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday.