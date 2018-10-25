Rangers Missing This Type of Player From Squad – Gers Legend On Badly Needed Addition

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson believes Rangers are still short of a midfield general and need to strengthen that area of the squad to become a real threat.



Steven Gerrard carried out an overhaul of the Rangers squad in the summer and the team have shown progress under him this season, especially in the Europa League.











However, Rangers legend Ferguson feels that there are still holes in the squad despite having a strong group of players and healthy competition for places in the starting eleven.



The former Rangers star feels Gerrard needs to bring in a midfield general who can take the game by the scruff of the neck and admits that the squad are still short of being a real threat in all competitions.





Ferguson said on The Football Show for PLZ Soccer: “That’s one area I still think Rangers need to strengthen, the middle of the park.



“I think they need that real leader, somebody who can dictate a game of football.



“The squad’s healthy, it’s a strong squad with competition, but I still think there are one or two players short of being a real threat.”



Rangers are missing midfielder Scott Arfield from the squad at the moment due to an injury, which has left them short in the middle of the park.

