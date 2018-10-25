RB Leipzig Make Lots of Changes – Celtic Star On Hard To Predict Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic shot-stopper Craig Gordon has insisted that the Bhoys have done their homework on RB Leipzig, but admitted that it will be hard to predict an outcome since they are a side that like to shuffle the pack.



Brendan Rodgers’ men will face the Bundesliga outfit at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig this evening as they aim to get back to winning ways in Group B of the Europa League.











The Bhoys are currently level on points with RB Leipzig and three behind Red Bull Salzburg, who are now leading the race for the knockout stages of the competition.



Gordon, who has played every single minute of Celtic’s Europa League campaign so far, insisted that the Scottish champions have done their homework on Thursday’s opposition.





However, the 35-year-old also admitted that it will be hard to predict the nature or outcome of the game since RB Leipzig are a side that like to shuffle the pack from time to time.



“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game”, Gordon told a press conference.



“We’ve watched some videos, we know what kind of threat we are going to come up against.



“It’s going to be difficult and they like to make a lot of changes to their team”, he added.



Celtic will be aiming to try and avoid defeat away from home to boost their credentials of making it to the knockout stages.

