XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 09:49 BST

RB Leipzig Make Lots of Changes – Celtic Star On Hard To Predict Opponents

 




Celtic shot-stopper Craig Gordon has insisted that the Bhoys have done their homework on RB Leipzig, but admitted that it will be hard to predict an outcome since they are a side that like to shuffle the pack.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will face the Bundesliga outfit at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig this evening as they aim to get back to winning ways in Group B of the Europa League.




The Bhoys are currently level on points with RB Leipzig and three behind Red Bull Salzburg, who are now leading the race for the knockout stages of the competition.

Gordon, who has played every single minute of Celtic’s Europa League campaign so far, insisted that the Scottish champions have done their homework on Thursday’s opposition.
 


However, the 35-year-old also admitted that it will be hard to predict the nature or outcome of the game since RB Leipzig are a side that like to shuffle the pack from time to time.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game”, Gordon told a press conference.


“We’ve watched some videos, we know what kind of threat we are going to come up against.

“It’s going to be difficult and they like to make a lot of changes to their team”, he added.

Celtic will be aiming to try and avoid defeat away from home to boost their credentials of making it to the knockout stages.
 