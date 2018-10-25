Ruben Loftus-Cheek Starts – Chelsea Team vs BATE Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs BATE Borisov

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to BATE Borisov in a Europa League group stage match this evening at Stamford Bridge.



Maurizio Sarri is looking for the Blues to put in a strong tilt at the tournament and he names record goalkeeping signing Kepa between the sticks. Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri slot in as full-backs, while the central defensive pairing is Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen.











In midfield, Sarri goes with Cesc Fabregas, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while the attacking threat comes from Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud.



The Chelsea manager has a host of options on the bench to change things if needed, including Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata.



Chelsea Team vs BATE Borisov



Kepa, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Pedro, Giroud



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Morata

