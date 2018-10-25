XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 20:53 BST

Told Virgil van Dijk Not To Join Sunderland or Southampton – Former Celtic Boss

 




Former Celtic manager Ronny Delia has revealed that he told Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk that he should not go to Sunderland or Southampton because he had the potential to play for bigger clubs.

Van Dijk became the most expensive defender in the world when he signed for Liverpool for a club record £75m fee in January and has quickly established himself as a central figure at Anfield.




The Dutchman helped Liverpool to the Champions League final in May and has continued his stellar showing so far during the 2018/19 campaign for the Merseyside giants.

The 27-year-old made the switch to England with Southampton after an impressive few seasons with Celtic and has quickly fast-tracked his development to the highest level for both club and country.
 


Delia, who was in charge at Parkhead during Van Dijk’s final season with the Bhoys, revealed that he told the defender that he deserved to play for a bigger club despite the concrete interest from Sunderland and Southampton back then.

The former Hoops manager admitted that Van Dijk did not listen to his advice, but insisted that he is truly living up to his potential at Liverpool.


"He wanted to go away, he wanted to make the next step and I was very hard on him", Delia told A Celtic State of Mind podcast.

"I said ‘you shouldn’t go to Sunderland, Southampton or whatever, you should go to the biggest club because you have the potential to be there.’

"But he didn’t believe me at the time.

"But one year in Southampton and he was already there.

“He can maybe be the best central defender in the world.

"You can see the potential he has”, he concluded.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool become the joint-best defence in the Premier League after conceding just three goals from their nine games so far this season.
 