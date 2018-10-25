Tottenham Have Become The Nearly Team, Former Premier League Defender Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have become a nearly team in recent years after their latest disappointment against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men bottled a one-goal advantage towards the dying embers of Wednesday’s clash, that ended 2-2 on the night against PSV, to put them in a tough situation in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.











The north Londoners looked brilliant in spells as they overturned a one-goal deficit through goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane after Hirving Lozano had broken the deadlock for the hosts.



However, an erratic decision from Hugo Lloris ensured that the Eredivise champions were handed a lifeline and they salvaged a point right at the end through Luuk de Jong.





Spurs are yet to register their first win of the competition this season and have dropped points from a winning position on two different occasions against Inter and PSV respectively.



Nicol, who won four league titles with Liverpool, insisted that Spurs have become a nearly team in the last few seasons after failing to see off games from winning positions across all competitions.



“I would have to say that right now they are not favourites at all, ahead of not certainly Inter, to qualify”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“And they only have themselves to blame, again.



"This Spurs side, over the last two or three seasons, have become the nearly team for me.



“Every time they get themselves in a good position, not just in the Champions League but in every other competition, they drop the ball.



“On this occasion, it was the goalkeeper.”



Spurs will next face league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League at Wembley on Monday night.

