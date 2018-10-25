Very Proud – Mohamed Salah Hails Liverpool Goal Feat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Mohamed Salah says he is thrilled after scoring his 50th goal for the club following his brace against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.



The Reds picked up a comfortable 4-0 win courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they moved to the top of Group C.











After going four games without scoring, Salah has now managed three strikes in his last two games as Liverpool have recovered from their own four-game winless run.



Salah achieved the feat in just 65 appearances, the fastest Liverpool player to get there. In the process, he broke Albert Stubbins’ record.





Speaking to BT Sport, Salah said: “I’m happy to score 50 goals for Liverpool. I’m very proud about that and I hope to keep scoring to help the team win games.”



Salah’s second goal came from the penalty spot and he admitted that he was ready to take it on as the club’s designated penalty taker, James Milner, was only on the bench.



Salah said: “I shoot always with the national team so I’m not worried about that.



“We have numbers here so Milly [Milner] is No.1, I’m No.2, so I prepared myself even before the game for that.”



With three games to go in the group stage, Liverpool are now well-placed to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League.