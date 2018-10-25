We Can Still Improve, Derby Star Warns After West Brom Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County defender Richard Keogh believes there is room for improvement despite the side’s convincing 4-1 win against West Brom on Wednesday night.



The Rams scored twice in each half as West Brom had no answer to Derby’s aggressive approach at the Hawthorns.











Keogh admitted that the players are happy with their performance, but are not getting carried away and are working on further improving their performance.



Derby started the season well but went on a dry run where they managed just one league win in six games. And Keogh insists that the early season experience is helping the team grow.





Keogh told RamsTV: “We’re in a really good place but like the manager said after the game against West Brom, there are still aspects of the game we can improve on.



“We won’t get carried away because we’ve been through this before, especially this season when we’ve had a few bumps already.



“We just need to get as good as we can at our game and see what happens.



"It was a good night but we’ve got a quick turnaround now so we need to make sure we recover and go to Middlesbrough and put in a good performance hopefully.”



Derby’s run of games will not get any easier as they will travel to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough next.



Boro have been consistent this season and find themselves second in the table behind Leeds United; only goal difference separates the two sides.



A win against Middlesbrough would push Derby above Tony Pulis' men in the league table.