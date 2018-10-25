XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 16:31 BST

We Can Still Improve, Derby Star Warns After West Brom Win




Derby County defender Richard Keogh believes there is room for improvement despite the side’s convincing 4-1 win against West Brom on Wednesday night.

The Rams scored twice in each half as West Brom had no answer to Derby’s aggressive approach at the Hawthorns.




Keogh admitted that the players are happy with their performance, but are not getting carried away and are working on further improving their performance.

Derby started the season well but went on a dry run where they managed just one league win in six games. And Keogh insists that the early season experience is helping the team grow.
 


Keogh told RamsTV: “We’re in a really good place but like the manager said after the game against West Brom, there are still aspects of the game we can improve on.

“We won’t get carried away because we’ve been through this before, especially this season when we’ve had a few bumps already.


“We just need to get as good as we can at our game and see what happens.

"It was a good night but we’ve got a quick turnaround now so we need to make sure we recover and go to Middlesbrough and put in a good performance hopefully.”

Derby’s run of games will not get any easier as they will travel to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough next.

Boro have been consistent this season and find themselves second in the table behind Leeds United; only goal difference separates the two sides.

A win against Middlesbrough would push Derby above Tony Pulis' men in the league table.

 