We Left Everything On Pitch – Leeds United Star Hails Shift Against Ipswich

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has lauded the effort put in by the Whites players to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night.



The Yorkshire giants went into the game against Ipswich on the back of a defeat at Blackburn Rovers last weekend and needed a performance and result to feel confident again.











And Marcelo Bielsa’s side produced a performance to score a comfortable 2-0 win over Ipswich at home and shot back up to the top of the Championship table.



Cooper, who got on the scoresheet for the home side, admits that there are no easy games in the Championship but says his team absolutely gave their all to get the three points.





He feels the performance and the result was marked by the effort from the Leeds player and they need to continue doing the same moving forward.



The Leeds captain said on LUTV: “We say it all the time but there’s no easy game.



“You have got to prepare properly and you can’t leave anything out on the pitch, I don’t think the lads did tonight.



“Returning the ball, getting the ball back – the boys were a credit tonight.



“We are delighted and now we move on.”



Leeds will again be in action at home on Saturday when they will host Nottingham Forest.

