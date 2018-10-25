We’ve Not Been Good Enough – Leeds United Star’s Honest Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Cooper has conceded that Leeds United have not been good enough in recent games despite not getting the rub of the green.



Ahead of Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, Leeds had won just two of their previous eight league games and were going through a bad patch of form after a rousing start to the season.











The win at Elland Road over Ipswich took them back to the top of the pile in the Championship and Leeds remain one of the contenders for promotion this season.



However, Cooper admits that his side have not been at the best recently despite not getting any luck in some of the games, where their performances were good.





The Leeds defender said on LUTV: “We are under no illusions, we haven’t been good enough.



“Results and points wise our performances were good, but sometimes you need a bit of luck and it’s not quite fell for us.”



Cooper was pleased with the performances of the defenders against Ipswich on Wednesday night and admits that the players looked prepared to get the win.



He added: “We defended well tonight and we looked up for it all the time.



“I am sure we are over the moon.”

