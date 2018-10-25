We’ve Worked On Formations Since Day One – Leeds United Star On Switching Systems

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Forshaw has insisted that the Leeds United players have the ability to transition seamlessly into different formations.



Marcelo Bielsa has played with a back four for most of the season thus far, but he changed the system on Wednesday night against Ipswich Town at Elland Road.











Midfielder Kalvin Phillips played at the heart of a three-man defence alongside Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, with Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski operating as full-backs.



Forshaw, who came on from the bench in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Ipswich, insisted that it was not something that the players especially worked on during the week.





The midfielder revealed Leeds’ formations are mostly to counter how the opposition play and Bielsa’s work on different set-ups since pre-season has helped the players to seamlessly transition from one formation to another.



Forshaw told LUTV: “The team are quite adaptable to whatever the other side play.



“We kind of know how to change within ourselves, we have worked on formations since day one.



“We kind of know however they set up, we go off them really and we controlled the play tonight.”



It remains to be seen whether Bielsa decides to rejig things again when Leeds take on Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday.

