Yes, I’m Confident – Nottingham Forest Boss Relishing Leeds United Trip

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has admitted that he feels confident ahead of the trip to face Leeds United after a convincing win over Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night.



The Reds bounced back from their defeat to Norwich City on Saturday with a convincing 3-0 win away from home against Bolton Wanderers with the help of goals from Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban (two).











Forest climbed to seventh place in the Championship table with the three points against Bolton and their next assignment takes them to Elland Road for a clash with league leaders Leeds United on Saturday.



The team have managed to keep a good account of themselves whenever they faced fellow promotion contenders so far this season and will be aiming to replicate a similar upset they caused Middlesbrough earlier this month.





Karanka admitted that he remains confident ahead of Saturday’s visit to Elland Road due to their performance against Bolton and insisted that they are the kind of games he wants to be involved with in the first place.



“I am confident, especially because we had a good reaction on Wednesday”, Karanka was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.



“And I am confident because we have played teams at the top of the table and played really well, like against West Brom, Middlesbrough and Swansea.



“When we play against those kind of teams we have done well, so I am confident because these are the kind of games we like to play.”



Nottingham Forest have registered 22 points from their 14 games so far this season in the Championship and will be aiming to climb into a playoff spot after Saturday’s crunch game.

