You Start To See Reality – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham’s European Level

Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that his Tottenham Hotspur side are not on a par with the top European teams at the moment.



A 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven has left Tottenham in a precarious position in the group after three games where they are on one point and are battling to enter the next stage of the Champions League.











Tottenham will need to win their last three games of the group and hope other results go their way in order to reach the last 16 of the competition.



Pochettino indicated that his side’s performances in the Champions League have given him a better understanding of their level and admits they are not as good as some of the other top teams.





The Tottenham boss admits that his side deserved more from the game against PSV Eindhoven, but insisted that it does not matter as they were not aggressive enough to get a result.



He said in a press conference: “When you play at this level in the Champions League, it's so important to judge the reality more to find someone guilty from today.



“It's about the collective and if we deserve to be on the next stage of the Champions League, showing what we are showing.



“One thing is the perception we are on the same level of Barcelona or another team with the habit to win the Champions League, another is when you play PSV and you have a lot of possibilities to win the game but you don't win, maybe you start to see the reality in a different way.



“Of course we are so competitive and maybe today we deserved more.



“But football is not about deserving, it's about being aggressive and scoring more goals than your opponent.”



Tottenham have a tough Premier League assignment on Monday night when they host champions Manchester City at Wembley.

