XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2018 - 10:00 BST

You Start To See Reality – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham’s European Level

 




Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that his Tottenham Hotspur side are not on a par with the top European teams at the moment.

A 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven has left Tottenham in a precarious position in the group after three games where they are on one point and are battling to enter the next stage of the Champions League.




Tottenham will need to win their last three games of the group and hope other results go their way in order to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Pochettino indicated that his side’s performances in the Champions League have given him a better understanding of their level and admits they are not as good as some of the other top teams.
 


The Tottenham boss admits that his side deserved more from the game against PSV Eindhoven, but insisted that it does not matter as they were not aggressive enough to get a result.

He said in a press conference: “When you play at this level in the Champions League, it's so important to judge the reality more to find someone guilty from today.


“It's about the collective and if we deserve to be on the next stage of the Champions League, showing what we are showing.

“One thing is the perception we are on the same level of Barcelona or another team with the habit to win the Champions League, another is when you play PSV and you have a lot of possibilities to win the game but you don't win, maybe you start to see the reality in a different way.

“Of course we are so competitive and maybe today we deserved more.

“But football is not about deserving, it's about being aggressive and scoring more goals than your opponent.”

Tottenham have a tough Premier League assignment on Monday night when they host champions Manchester City at Wembley.
 