Beating Leeds United Would Be Massive Statement, Nottingham Forest Star Feels

Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura says that a win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday would help the Reds send out a huge statement to everyone else in the Championship.



Aitor Karanka’s men bounced back from their defeat to Norwich City with a 3-0 win away from home against Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday as they climbed to seventh in the Championship table.











The Reds will now face a daunting prospect in the form of a trip to Elland Road on Saturday as they aim to build on their momentum by knitting a few good results together in the push for promotion.



Leeds, who climbed to the summit of the league table with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday, will be aiming to cement their place at the top in a bid to try and steal a march on their rivals.





Guedioura, who has made 10 appearances for his team this season, thinks that a win over Leeds would help them send a huge message to their rivals in the division.



However, the Algerian admitted that it is important they don’t get too ahead of themselves with a game against Sheffield United awaiting them after the trip to west Yorkshire.



“Every game is important because you need the points everywhere”, Guedioura was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.



“But of course, if we go there and we win, we will make a good statement.



"But it doesn’t mean we win the league after that.



“We still have Sheffield United coming up, who are in the top three.”



Nottingham Forest can break into a playoff place if they manage to cause an upset against Leeds on Saturday.

